DiscoverEU: the programme for young people to travel in Europe

Some have discovered the beautiful Norwegian fjords, some the experience of staying in hostels and meeting people from all over the world, others the breathtaking beaches of the Algarve, Portugal, or the efficiency and German icy beauty of Hamburg. All these experiences are just some of those reported by young people who have participated in the European initiative DiscoverEU. Launched in June 2018 with an initial budget of 12 million euros, now more than doubled, the programme aims to finance travelling for European eighteen-year-olds who want to discover the Old Continent and themselves. In 2022, DiscoverEU became part of the Erasmus+ programme.

What is DiscoverEU?

DiscoverEU is an action of the Erasmus+ programme that allows young people who have turned 18 to travel and discover the Old Continent. Selected participants receive a European Youth Card DiscoverEU, which provides access to many discounts on cultural visits, learning activities, sports, local transportation, accommodation, and food.

You can travel alone or with a group of up to five people who all turned eighteen. In the second case, groups must nominate a group leader who will submit the application online. The group leader will receive a code that they must then send to the other members to allow them to register.

In general, there are two rounds each year. Awarded travelers can choose between a flexible and a fixed travel option. Over 95% of participants opt for the flexible option, the Interrail Global Pass, which can take you to over 33 countries travelling mainly by train.

Who can participate?

If you want to apply, the next selections are just around the corner. Applications are to be completed online on the European Youth Portal, which will open from 12:00 (noon, Brussels time) on April 16, 2024, until 12:00 (noon, Brussels time) on April 30, 2024.

What are the requirements to participate? Let's see them together:

- you are 18 years old at the time of application (so you were born between July 1, 2005, included, and June 30, 2006, included);

- you are a citizen of one of the EU's Member States;

- you leave from one of the EU Member States, including the Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs), or one of the third countries associated with the Erasmus+ programme: Iceland, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, and Turkey;

- you intend to travel during the period indicated in the call;

- you intend to travel for at least 1 day and up to 30 days between July 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025;

- you intend to visit at least one EU Member State;

- you are willing to become a DiscoverEU ambassador.

