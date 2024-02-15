Who pays for the Disposal of our Smartphones?

Technology, especially digital technology, has changed our lives, our habits, and even the core of our societies. A new category of waste came with it though, made of electronic devices and electrical equipment, which is much more difficult to dispose of than "traditional" waste and poses a greater risk to the environment. Finally, who really pays for it? In theory, producers and distributors should. In practice, things aren't quite like that.

What does WEEE include?

The acronym WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) refers to a variety of different products with different life cycles and sizes. They can range from electronic and digital devices (smartphones, tablets, computers) to large (washing machines, refrigerators) and small appliances (microwaves, toasters, vacuum cleaners), consumer products (lamps), and other equipment (medical devices).

These devices contain potentially harmful materials that pollute the environment and increase health risks for waste collectors. They also contain minerals, such as lithium, which are essential to their functioning but are extracted in world areas where conflicts, abuses, and human rights violations persist.

The EU has tried to tackle this problem in two ways, that is, banning the use of certain chemicals such as lead and requiring European importers of rare earth minerals to check on their suppliers’ ethical and environmental standards.

Collection and recycling

As part of its green transition, Brussels has developed a strategy for e-waste collection and treatment, since it increased significantly from 2012 (3 million tons) to 2021 (4.9 million tons).

Recycling practices vary among Member States. In 2021, for example, Austria had the highest per capita average for electronic waste collection, amounting to 15.46 kg per inhabitant. Cyprus ranked last, with less than 4 kg per person. Italy ranked 20th, with 8.50 kg per capita, a figure below the EU average by about 11 kg.

As for electronic waste recycling, Croatia wins the Golden medal in the European ranking with 81.3% of disposed WEEE in 2017, while the last place goes to Malta with less than 21%. Italy stands just above 32% (data updated to 2015).

The European Strategy

The European Commission has tried to reduce the volume of WEEE produced in the continent since March 2020, when the institution presented a new circular economy action plan (APCE) with this specific objective. The APCE established a set of key principles that should have worked as a guidance for European citizens to help them change their consumption habits. Among these principles, we can find the right to repair, the introduction of a common charger, an incentive-based system to encourage recycling electronic devices.

In addition, best practices for WEEE recycling could lead to reusing those strategic raw materials we mentioned earlier. This would contribute to the creation of a European chain for treating these materials and this could lead to partially reducing import dependency in the direction of strategic autonomy.

Who pollutes pays?

European rules on WEEE date back to July 2012 and were updated in February 2023 by an EU Court of Justice’s ruling. The ECJ deemed unjustified the retroactive application of extended producer responsibility for photovoltaic panels between 2005 and 2012, prior to the existence of the WEEE rules.

Today the cost of WEEE collection, treatment, and recycling is theoretically borne by producers according to the "polluter pays" principle. In practice, however, this cost is passed on to final consumers through an increase in the final product price, otherwise known as "eco-contribution", which should cover the costs of disposal and recycling without profits for manufacturing companies or WEEE collection companies.

In Italy, the contribution value varies according to the product type, the size, and the materials. This value ranges from 25 cents to 12 euros for small appliances according to their weight, while it is set at 5 euros for medium-sized objects (such as ovens) and 16 euros for large objects (such as refrigerators).

Last November, the co-legislators (Parliament and Council) reached a provisional agreement on the issue and set 2026 as the deadline to review the current rules established by the Commission. The European Parliament gave final approval to the law on Tuesday, February 6, during the plenary session in Strasbourg.