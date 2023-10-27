A tax incentive smashed italian national budget like never happened before

"Superbonus" has been a milestone in the history of the Italian national budget. The generous tax scheme brought down the national budget and increased the deficit, exacerbating Italy's economic situation. Now, Meloni's government has downgraded the measure, igniting a political battle with the "Five Star Movement", the populist political party that introduced the Superbonus in 2020 as a flagship policy.

What is Superbonus

The so-called "Superbonus" is the controversial Italian tax scheme introduced in 2020 by Giuseppe Conte's government. Its purpose was to mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on households and businesses. The Superbonus offered a generous 110% rate and had multiple applications. Households could claim benefits after implementing energy efficiency measures in their residences.

At first, it could be utilized by the original beneficiary as a deduction from their tax return over four or five years, distributed in equal annual portions. Secondly, beneficiaries could also receive a discount on the invoice, either partial or total, for the energy efficiency expenses incurred or for the transfer of the tax credit for amounts not yet utilized. The legislation underwent several changes since 2020, including modifications to deadlines, percentages of eligible expenses, types of beneficiaries, and the number of possible transfers.

Based on the relevant legislation, the range of potential transferees shifted from unspecified third parties in 2020 to, exclusively, suppliers, financial institutions, and insurance companies by 2022. Suppliers and other transferees could use the tax credit to offset their entire fiscal debt, adhering to the same time constraints set for the original beneficiary. These scheme open the way to several problems.

The Superbonus effects in Italy: eyes on the public debt

The Superbonus was a controversial measure. Introduced with the intention of renovating outdated and inefficient Italian homes, this tax scheme significantly increased Italy's deficit, adding financial burdens to the most indebted EU state, with costs outweighing benefits. Renovating less than 4% of existing buildings has cost the Italian government over 120 billion euros to date. The tax credit also faced widespread criticism for causing inflation and fraud within the construction sector.

Construction companies possess approximately €20bn in tax credits, but these credits are no longer transferable. Consequently, numerous construction projects might halt due to liquidity issues, jeopardizing tens of thousands of construction companies and risking bankruptcy. This also implies significant economic losses for households that began restoration projects under a previously favorable financial framework but might now encounter unforeseen and potentially prohibitive costs.

For 2023, the Italian government has projected its fiscal deficit at 5.3% of the Gross Domestic Product, exceeding a prior target of 4.5%. The Superbonus impact on public finances is the primary reason for this adjustment. In subsequent years, the deficit is anticipated to surpass expectations. Former Prime Minister Mario Draghi also criticized the Superbonus, labeling it as "a system with very few checks" following revelations that €4.4bn in fraud was linked to the scheme.

In total, the Superbonus expenses are expected to exceed €110bn. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that while the bonus was initiated with good intentions, its flawed design and execution led to a myriad of problems that the current administration must now address.

The incentives' benefits were relatively modest, with a positive impact on the GDP only in the initial two years. The financial repercussions in the coming years are predicted to be negative. In addition, equity was a significant concern: the Superbonus lacked an income cap, allowing both affluent and less wealthy Italians to benefit. "The generosity of the benefits towards the wealthiest taxpayers can be problematic in terms of efficiency, as these taxpayers would likely undertake certain activities even without an incentive", the Parliamentary Budget Office said.

This year, Meloni's administration also reduced the tax credits under the scheme from 110% to 90%, and further to 70%. The Superbonus represents a missed opportunity. Now, Italy looks to the future, at the forthcoming European Green Deal funds, a second chance for the real estate sector and energy efficiency.