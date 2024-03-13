Strasbourg strengthens rules on consumer protection against defective products

On Tuesday (February 6), the European Parliament approved new EU consumer-protection rules to better respond to increased online shopping, emerging technologies, and the transition to a circular economy. This legislation provides an additional layer of EU consumer protection on top of national liability regimes.

"The revised directive strikes a careful balance between being an effective instrument for victims of defective products and providing legal certainty to economic operators in fast-changing markets," said Belgian co-rapporteur Pascal Arimont from the Legal Affairs Committee (JURI). "This adaptation to digitalization, the circular economy, and global value chains makes the new legal framework future-proof."

The new law's main points are easier access to compensation for victims and extended liability for slow-to-show damage. The first measure means that consumers can make claims easier and more often – they do not have to prove that the product is defective since the court can verify it directly, and the product damage threshold, which was set at €500, no longer exists. A new addition to last December's draft is the fact that damage can be both material (for example, your phone breaks down) and non-material (for example, data loss from drives or impact on psychological health).

As for the second measure, there must always be an EU-based business, such as a manufacturer, importer, or their authorized representative, to be held liable for damage caused by defective products. The liability includes products bought online from outside the EU but excludes open-source software, which is not part of commercial activity, to protect innovation. In exceptional circumstances, that is, when damage, if there, is bound to show later, the liability period extends to 25 years.

The law will enter into force after the Council's formal approval.