What's behind the Shein's successful machine

The Chinese ultra-fast fashion giant, Shein, has gained the attention from consumers thanks to its offers, which includes poor quality (or even flammable) clothing and products and no shipping fee for the first order. Selling items for just a few euros with discounts of up to 90%, Shein has conquered the ultra-fast-fashion industry.

Its aggressive business model

The debut on the Wall Street stock exchange shows how economically healthy the company is. Shein, now based in Singapore after moving its headquarters from China in 2021, has filed for an initial public offering in the U.S. that could take place next year. The company is probably looking for a valuation higher than the $66 billion implied by a fundraising round in May, according to U.S. newspaper Wall Street Journal.

And this is because Shein has experienced growth in recent years, after having conquered consumers all over the world with its infinite assortment of products at low prices and its omnipresence on social networks. One engine in Shein’s successful machine is its network of suppliers in China. That has allowed the company to quickly iterate designs depending on market demand, and keeps prices and inventory low. Also, the clothing manufacturers have begun selling directly to international consumers online, bypassing retailers that traditionally sourced their products from the country.

Shein has an aggressive business model. It's more like Amazon and operates an online marketplace that brings together around 6,000 Chinese clothing factories. According to the Rest of world, the core of its model is an internal management software that collects near-instant feedback about which items are hits or misses, allowing Shein to order new inventory virtually on demand. After that, designs are commissioned through the software to create some original clothes or pick from the factories' existing products. A polished advertising operation is layered over the top, and a crew of influencers from all over the world does the rest.

Controversy regarding Shein

Several reports reveal the company's shocking track record of human rights violations and an environmentally-unsustainable model. Greenpeace bought 42 Items from Shein websites in Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland and sent them to independent laboratory for chemical analysis. The findings prove Shein's careless attitude towards the environmental and human health risks associated with the use of hazardous chemicals, all in the interest of profit, according to a report from the NGO. Even worse, Greenpeace found that Shein is breaking European environmental regulations on

chemicals and risking the health of consumers and the workers at the suppliers that make the products.

Also, the bigger controversy regarding Shein is the treatment of its workers, who toil away in Chinese factories in unfit conditions. "Inside The Shein Machine", a documentary by the U.K.'s Channel 4 found that Shein employees were working 75-hour shifts with very little time off. Also, Swiss watchdog Public Eye released another detailed report in November which accused Shein of violating Chinese labor laws. The payment is related to the finished product made by the employer.