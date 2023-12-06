'More durable, repairable, recyclable': The future of consumer goods in the EU

Goods and products sold across the Twenty-seven will have to show an ‘ecodesign label’, as a result of a political agreement reached between the EU Parliament and Council. The idea, in its basic terms, is that consumers should be informed about how the items they are about to purchase are made – including if they are reparable, recyclable, and how much energy was used to make them.

The Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation, approved last night by negotiators for the bloc’s co-legislators, will ‘help make sustainable products the new norm’ according to the European Commission, which had tabled its original proposal in March 2022. The law builds upon the existing Ecodesign Directive, which dates back to 2009 and lays down a series of mandatory ecological requirements for energy-using and energy-related products sold within the Union.

The stated objective of the new bill is to incentivise producers across the board to realise goods that are more durable, easier to repair and recycle and less energy- and resource-consuming. In addition, they should also indicate how many ‘substances of concern’ are contained and whether they include recycled materials.

All of the above will be displayed through a not-yet specified ‘Digital Product Passport’, which will be required for every product. Consumers will thus be in the position to effectively make their purchases in a better-informed way, and ideally this will help them opt for more sustainable alternatives. According to the EU’s executive, the new requirements ‘will go beyond energy efficiency and aim to boost circularity’. Such a passport should take the form of ‘an easily accessible tag on products that will give instant access to information on the product's sustainability’ – maybe something similar to a QR code, where a sort of ‘reparability score’ could also be included.

Additionally, destruction of unsold goods will become illegal per the new regulation, starting with the garment and footwear industries. Together with the textile sector, priority will also be given to other highly impactful products, such as furniture, iron and steel, aluminium, paints and chemicals, as well as electronics. The practice of destroying unsold items is extremely wasteful, experts say, and has proven environmentally harmful. However, a derogation is foreseen for smaller companies, while a transition period has been envisaged for medium-sized businesses. But the long-term goal is to progressively extend these bans to more sectors, the Commission said.

After Parliament and Council formally adopt the new regulation and the latter enters into force, the Commission will put forward a first working plan establishing which products will be targeted under the new normative framework.