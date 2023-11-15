"My parents raised the alarm on Hamas training for 10/7 attack, but Netanyahu did not protect them"

Maoz Inon, a 48-year-old Israeli citizen, lost his parents in a Hamas attack on October 7th.

Inon parents and their neighbors had rised allarm on days before massacre: they noticed gunshots, evidence of paragliding, and the extensive use of motorized vehicles, indicating that Hamas was planning something.

Inon considers Hamas a terrorist organization but believes its strength is indirectly fueled by Israeli government policies accusing Netanyahu of dragging Israel into a senseless war.

Since October 7th, Maoz Inon has had only one motto: "Not in my name." The same slogan used by those who opposed the wars on terror in the early 2000s. Maoz is a 48-year-old Israeli citizen who organizes tours in the Holy Land, and his company manages a series of hostels that promote sustainable tourism. He has three brothers, a sister, nephews, and loving parents.

His life, like that of many Israeli citizens, changed drastically on October 7th. On that day, Hamas attacked the moshav (a cooperative agricultural community with individual houses) of Netiv HaAsara, just a few steps from Gaza, where Maoz's family lived. Maoz recounts calling his father on the morning of that terrible Sabbath day. He was told that there was a rocket attack, and his parents would take refuge in the bunker. It was the last conversation he had with his father. Their home was completely destroyed by a Hamas missile.

He remembers his parents as people of peace, with his father, an agronomist, being an incurable optimist. Every year, he would say that the harvest would be better than the previous year. Maoz is also convinced of this and, since October 7th, has been trying to honor their memory by sowing what he defines as the "seeds of peace". His story is also a symbol of a part of the country that is strongly challenging the government of Benjamin Netanyahu and does not justify the massive Israeli military intervention in Gaza in recent days. Maoz has agreed to share his story with Today.it.

Maoz, how did your commitment to peace come about?

"I've never considered myself as a pacifist activist. Paradoxically, I think my parents could be defined as such. In Jewish tradition, there's a mourning period lasting seven days called 'Shiva'. After this period, I felt I had a very clear mission: to help bring home the hostages kidnapped by Hamas, work for a ceasefire, advocate for Netanyahu's resignation, and create a future of peace where Palestinians and Israelis can finally live peacefully between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean. It may sound ambitious, but these are all interconnected. Our guiding principles should be justice, unity, and equality. So, for the past month, this has been my commitment".

Have you ever thought about revenge?

"The desire for revenge is a deeply human trait; we are the only living beings that harbor it. However, we must embrace forgiveness and reconciliation instead. Consider the path that hatred and vengeance have led us down. Rationality must prevail: how many more lives need to be lost before we achieve a stable and enduring peace? Revenge will never return my lost parents to me".

What do you think of the Netanyahu government?

"Netanyahu has utterly failed to fulfill the promises that led to his election, specifically to ensure peace, security, and stable governance. The government has not only fallen short in these areas but has also betrayed Israel, my parents, and now the citizens held captive by Hamas.".

How has Netanyahu betrayed his people?

"He was the one who made this catastrophe possible and cannot now be part of the solution: he will be considered the worst Israeli prime minister in history. The state of Israel was born with a premise: that the pogroms and horrors of the past would not be repeated. Under the Netanyahu government, thousands of Jews have been massacred, something that hadn't happened in over 80 years. He betrayed our founding value and then dragged us into a senseless war that threatens our very existence".

What is at risk?

"If his agenda is pursued, this senseless spiral of hatred will continue, as well as the mourning, because unfortunately, all Western leaders support him. All of this is a shame, as well as a catastrophe. It is for everyone: Israelis and Palestinians alike".

"It's a vicious cycle; hatred only breeds more hatred".

What do you think of Hamas?

"Hamas is a fundamentalist terrorist organization that not only oppresses the people of Gaza but also targets Israeli civilians. However, its power and popularity are indirectly fueled by the policies of our government. This is also why terrorists want the war to continue and the tension to remain high. It's a cycle; hatred only begets more hatred. We need to declare an immediate ceasefire, bury our dead, heal our wounds, and strive for a future of peace".

Are Hamas and the Netanyahu government part of the same problem?

"I would say that nothing was done to stop the preparations that led to the massacre on October 7th. The terrorists certainly didn't improvise. My parents and their neighbors noticed gunshots, evidence of paragliding, and the extensive use of motorized vehicles, indicating that Hamas was planning something. The government did nothing. Why? Because Netanyahu betrayed his citizens; he cared nothing for the victims, only for himself".

What is the difference between the kibbutz where your parents lived and the new settlements in the West Bank that are in the headlines these days?

"All the communities attacked by Hamas militants are within the international borders of the State of Israel established in 1948. On the other hand, the new settler outposts in the West Bank supported by this government are illegal. They exist only due to the presence of the Israeli army and have been annexed to our state in violation of international laws. All of this is the opposite of the experience and values promoted by my parents".

What can be done to end this spiral of violence?

"We need to exert international pressure for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages: the entire international community must be involved".

What do Israelis and Palestinians have in common?

"All Israelis suffer from a sort of siege mentality; we think the world is against us and constantly feel like victims. The same often happens for Palestinians. We are like two lonely children living side by side. This loneliness has made us both desperate. We need not to feel alone anymore and international commitment to help us live together and focus on values that should matter to both: equality, peace, and justice. The tragedy that struck my parents, many of my friends, and numerous Palestinian civilians should be a catalyst to end this cycle of hatred and focus on the future".

What could be the solution?

"I am not a politician or a diplomat, and I don't have solutions, but it's clear that we need an international summit, like those organized in the past. We must strive to avoid further bloodshed and not succumb to the logic of war. We must continue to seek peace and dialogue; every time we have not done so, things have only worsened".

And what is the premise?

"That the far-right government of Benjamin Netanyahu resign immediately".

