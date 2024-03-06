In Europe, the race for rearmament begins: "We are in danger, we must act together"

The European Commission's unveiling of the European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP) marks a strategic shift towards collaborative arms procurement and bolstering European production in key sectors. With a hefty 1.5 billion euro common fund earmarked for sectoral support, the initiative aims to enhance Europe's defence capabilities. Notably, Ukraine is expected to benefit from the program, positioning it on par with EU member states. Amid Russia's conflict with Kiev, which has led to increased military spending across the continent, Brussels emphasizes the limitations of solely relying on national strategies. Instead, the Commission aims to take a central role in shaping the military industrial policy of the continent, navigating the complex geopolitical landscape.

Defence remains within the exclusive competence of EU member states. Therefore, the European Commission's initiative is primarily an industrial strategy, although with the potential risk of overstepping its jurisdictional boundaries into other areas. The stated objective of the strategy is to assist the European defence industry in better preparing for both existing and potential significant challenges, such as a sudden surge in demand for large quantities of artillery ammunition.

"The continent still faces peril; war looms on our borders, and it shows no signs of abating soon. That's why we must bolster our production capacity, transitioning from emergency mode to a medium-to-long-term vision to support Ukraine," remarked the EU High Representative, Josep Borrell, while introducing the strategy. "Unlike the U.S.'s Pentagon, Europe lacks a centralized defence authority. Therefore, we must coordinate how member states respond. We need a common Defence policy," he added.

One of the goals proposed is to buy at least 40% of military gear together by 2030, and make sure that by then, trade of defence stuff within the EU makes up at least 35% of the market value. They're also looking to gradually increase sourcing at least half of the defence budget within the EU by 2030, and 60% by 2035. As for the 1.5 billion euro fund planned for 2025 to 2027, talks are happening about getting the money from the common budget. "The European Commission seeks to boost the European defence production capacity, not become its client. The allocated 1.5 billion euros serve as an incentive for investment, not a substitute for the 58 billion euros spent by member states last year on defence," clarified Borrell. "Certainly, these funds cannot be sourced from the European budget. The armed forces are the end-users, and thus, the responsibility lies with the member states."

"Our perspective is to spend more efficiently, especially with the war unfolding at our borders, the question becomes: if not now, when?" added Vice President Margrethe Vestager, explaining that Brussels will provide "incentives to spend together and incentives for small and medium-sized enterprises to become part of this expenditure." Among other things, the new fund will aim to facilitate access to debt and equity financing for SMEs specializing in defence technologies or products, to enhance their capacity to deliver modern and functional armaments. Although Ukraine will not be directly called upon to contribute to the fund, it will be offered the opportunity to participate in joint procurements, and the nation's industry will be supported in its industrial expansion. To this end, EDIP envisages a specific budget line to support such actions and could potentially draw further funding from unexpected profits resulting from the freezing of assets of the Russian Central Bank, but unanimity among the Twenty-Seven is still a distant prospect.

Eurobonds are not planned for funding purchases, but the EU isn't ruling out the chance for a group of 'willing' states to use shared debt for this. Brussels thought about issuing joint debt, but countries like Germany and the Netherlands, known as frugal governments, were against it."The Netherlands is not in favour of issuing new common debt. Financing defence spending is not a response to the crisis but a political response to structural challenges," a spokesman for the Dutch finance ministry told the Financial Times, adding that "resorting to common debt is not the most obvious solution." Brussels' hope is that this possibility may arise after the June elections and the appointment of a new commission.

EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton had previously even proposed the creation of a hundred billion euro fund, significantly larger than the one proposed today, and this idea is said to still be on the table. The European Commission will definitely need to consider the potential for new eurobonds in the upcoming term, stated the French official during a press briefing. "I had envisioned a fund of a hundred billion euros; of course, this will need to be debated," Breton clarified, further noting that "several heads of state are increasingly vocal about it: it's an idea championed by French President Emmanuel Macron, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and also endorsed by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo."