How Drones Deliver Drugs and Mobile Phones into Prisons: Here Are the Hideouts of the "Pilots"

"Hey, beautiful! Who are you looking for?" The question, shouted from the barred windows of Agrigento prison, echoes in the air shortly after five in the afternoon. Towels, sweatshirts, and trousers hang out to dry, left since the morning. A dirt path runs alongside the entire structure, leading down into the valley. At sunset, almost as if expecting an unauthorised long-distance conversation, several inmates appear at the windows. The boldest one shouts a question, but naturally, I do not respond. In Agrigento, as in Asti, Genoa, Viterbo, Rome, Palermo, and Catania, there is a growing concern about drones delivering miniature mobile phones and drugs to inmates. The illegal trade is estimated to be worth around 100,000 euros for the period from September to December 2023.

The estimate was made by the police at the beginning of February, when the Asti mobile squad arrested four men: two in the Naples area, one in the province of Viterbo, and one already incarcerated in the Agrigento prison. They were accused of being part of an organisation that facilitated deliveries, including SIM cards and chargers, to inmates in Asti, Saluzzo (Cuneo), Agrigento, Catania, Ascoli Piceno, Benevento, Teramo, and Ariano Irpino (Avellino).

Found at the entrance with 7 mobile phones in her vagina

For at least a decade, drugs and mobile phones have managed to enter prisons. The methods used by inmates' relatives are varied: from slipping strips of hashish into the cuffs of carefully folded jeans placed in clothing packages, as recently discovered in Agrigento, to hiding tiny doses of "smoke" and cocaine in almonds that have been precisely opened and emptied, as confirmed at the Regina Coeli prison in Rome. One of the most notorious attempts involved a woman who, while visiting an incarcerated relative, managed to enter and pass the initial security checks with 7 miniature mobile phones concealed in her vagina. In recent years, however, the discovery of flying, remote-controlled devices—drones—has increased in prisons across the country.

At the Pasquale Di Lorenzo prison in Agrigento, at least three or four drones with their respective loads of mobile phones and chargers were "blocked" last year. In one instance, a package containing 5 miniature mobile phones was found on the prison's perimeter wall. In reality, these drones were not intercepted in flight or shot down. According to well-informed sources, they were simply discovered after falling to the ground due to technical problems: sudden malfunctions or manoeuvring errors. The prison police, in Agrigento as well as across the rest of the country, are not in a position to stop them. They cannot shoot them down, and when there were reports of drones being brought down with clubs or bars, these were—according to those working in prisons—"urban legends." For some time now, unions have been calling for the creation of anti-drone units composed of prison police officers.

The Naples prosecutor, Nicola Gratteri, recently reiterated at a conference in the Chamber of Deputies that "to eliminate the problem, jammers need to be installed in prisons. However, I have already been told that this would also prevent the prison staff from using their mobile phones." The Undersecretary of Justice, Andrea Delmastro, announced that "the possibility of shielding Italian prisons is being considered, creating a whitelist reserved solely for the officers' mobile phones." The prison police are sceptical because past trials have not been followed up due to high costs. Meanwhile, the prison administration has organised courses for prison commanders and directors to counter these deliveries using the resources currently available.

The officers do what they can: they monitor, find, and confiscate micro mobile phones and drugs both inside and outside the prisons. In Agrigento alone, at least forty mobile phones were seized in 2023, including in the "High Security" area where all inmates convicted of associative crimes—such as mafia and drug trafficking—are held. According to Sappe, around a hundred mobile phones were found within a few months in Lecce, Foggia, Bari, Trani, and Taranto.

How Drone Deliveries Occur

They are battery-operated, but sometimes also petrol-powered, with a range of 30 to 45 minutes, covering distances from 1.5 to 5 kilometres. These are the drones most often used for deliveries to prisons. "We have had sightings or reports from informants, but we have never managed to bring them down," a worker at the Di Lorenzo prison told AgrigentoNotizie. "Confidential sources tell us that the drone, skilfully remote-controlled, lowers to the window of interest, and the inmate unhooks the package from the attached cable. They simply need to reach out through the bars. Other times, the packages are dropped in spots where inmates can retrieve them during yard time. There have also been cases where other inmates tried to distract us."

The checks by the prison police at Agrigento prison are always thorough and meticulous, with over forty micro mobile phones discovered and confiscated in 2023 alone. Drone deliveries are not carried out spontaneously; it is evident that a criminal organisation is behind them. "You need the drone, which, for heaven's sake, can also be rented, but you need to know how to manoeuvre it, and do it well," an insider explained to AgrigentoNotizie.

The Illegal Market: €1500 for a Mobile Phone

Drugs and mobile phones, regardless of how they enter prisons, are then resold. Prices vary: on average, micro mobile phones go for €300 and smartphones for €1,000. At Palermo's Ucciardone prison, where phones were smuggled in hidden in sandwiches and potatoes left in the courtyard of the Bourbon prison, prices ranged from €500 to €1,500. These prices emerged from an investigation that also implicated complicit prison police officers and led to five convictions through a fast-track trial. A criminal organisation aimed at corruption and the illicit introduction of communication devices for inmates was recently uncovered at Catanzaro prison.

The drones delivering mobile phones and drugs to inmates at Agrigento prison do not depart from Turin or Rome. These small, remote-controlled aircraft always take off from nearby locations, within a few kilometres of the prison. Residents living near the Pasquale Di Lorenzo prison occasionally hear their noise. Some, albeit rarely due to a lack of alert culture, report them to 112, while most mind their own business, and others are resigned, believing that law enforcement patrols will not arrive in time. The delivery of illegal materials inside prisons is not solely the responsibility of the prison police. Certainly, the officers have specific authority over what happens within the prison perimeter. However, drones take off from areas adjacent to the penitentiaries. It is evident that regular, perhaps even continuous, patrols and surveillance by police and carabinieri are needed. This is challenging, given the limited staff and the difficulty in covering regular territory control services. We interviewed and listened to those living in the area around the prison.

The Routes from Where the Drones Depart: The Video

"I often encounter the families of the inmates at 'Petrusa' (the Agrigento prison continues to be called 'Petrusa' because it is located in the district of the same name). Despite the sign at the entrance of Via Monsignor Costantino de Simone that says 'Private Road,' the families of the inmates, even while waiting for their official visits, park their cars along the edges of the road," residents told AgrigentoNotizie. "They honk their horns, shout, play loud music, and, depending on the occasion, even set off fireworks. This happens both in summer and winter. We sent a letter to the prefect, the mayor, and the prison director to coordinate and discuss this issue. We would like to install a gate, as it is a private road, and we are willing to provide the prison police with remote controls for access, so they can periodically check the prison perimeter. We have asked, but have received no response".

There are 26 homeowners, either with summer houses or year-round residences, who say they are tired and exasperated. "When we asked someone to stop, we were told: 'Who cares?' We only ask not to be disturbed and not to have to pick up the rubbish they leave along our road. If there were a video surveillance system, or if we were given the possibility to install a gate at the entrance to our road, these situations would likely not occur. It just requires some willingness," continues one of the local residents.

"Some things are only seen or heard at night. Drones? Of course, there's a possibility they take off right from our road. It's a road that runs alongside the prison fence, and after about 250 metres, there's a dirt path that continues, descending into the valley, running along the perimeter of the prison," adds the witness. "There's no lighting. The existing streetlights, which don't extend to the end of 'Petrusa's' boundary, are off. It's a perfect place to hide and launch drones. Who's going to check?" Indeed, during our surveillance, neither the prison officers, nor the carabinieri, nor the police came to check on us, nor were there any reports of suspicious cars or people to 112. Continuing along State Road 122, the "Agrigentina," towards Favara, there are, a bit further up, two other private roads leading to houses.

It is not excluded that drones could take off from those points, even though they are certainly not frequented by the families of inmates who stop, precisely because it is adjacent to the prison, on Via Monsignor Costantino de Simone. Among the hypotheses about the drone launch sites, with packages of micro mobile phones and drugs, is also Provincial Road 80, which leads from the city of Temples to Favara. Another possible starting point is the dirt road from the roundabout on State Road 122, which allows one to continue towards Contrada Petrusa or the junction with State Road 640, ascending towards the mountain and arriving directly at the prison. All these roads would allow for an easy escape. "Both from the prison police and other law enforcement agencies, we residents of Via Monsignor Costantino de Simone would welcome control services to prevent the gathering of inmates' families, who are incredibly arrogant," some of them said.

This journalistic investigation was published in Italian on AgrigentoNotizie and Today.it