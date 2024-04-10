The government condemned for not doing enough for the climate: "It is a violation of human rights"

Is government inaction in the fight against climate change a violation of human rights? This question was addressed by the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), which has determined that yes, the two can be linked, with a ruling that could have consequences for the future work of European governments. Today (April 9), the ECtHR has ruled on three similar cases, however, only one appeal was upheld.

The winners were a group of women, the KlimaSeniorinnen (Climate Seniors), who accused Switzerland of not doing enough to protect the environment and combat climate change. The Court (which, it should be noted, is not a body of the European Union) partially upheld the appeal, condemning the Swiss state for violating Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, namely the right to respect for private and family life, as it did not take sufficient measures to mitigate the effects of climate change.

However, the same judges rejected the case brought by six young Portuguese individuals who had sued 32 European countries for failing to prevent catastrophic climate change, which they argued threatened their right to life. They also dismissed the case brought by Damien Carême, former mayor of the French municipality of Grande-Synthe, who had challenged France's refusal to adopt more ambitious climate measures. Whether the judgment on Switzerland will have consequences remains to be seen, but it certainly sets a precedent because it is the first time that the European Court has ruled on the question of whether climate change policies, if too weak, can violate human rights enshrined in the European Convention.

"This is just the beginning of climate litigation: around the world, more and more people are taking their governments to court to hold them accountable for their actions. Under no circumstances should we back down; we must fight even harder because this is just the beginning," said Greta Thunberg, Swedish climate activist.

"This decision will be of great significance for further climate-related lawsuits against states and companies worldwide and will increase their chances of success," exclaimed Cordelia Bähr, head of the legal team for the Climate Seniors, who stated that "this ruling shows citizens, judges, and governments across Europe what needs to be done in terms of climate protection to respect human rights." Building on this precedent, all member states of the Council of Europe (which is not an EU body) could be urged by their citizens to review and, if necessary, strengthen their climate policy based on the principles developed by the ECtHR to safeguard human rights.

For its part, the European Commission stated that it "takes note" of today's judgments, claiming to remain "fully committed to ensuring the full implementation of the Green Deal and the commitments made under the Paris Agreement." "We will study the judgments very carefully. But, regardless of the legal arguments, these cases remind us of the extreme importance citizens place on climate action," emphasized the spokesperson, recalling that "the EU and all its 27 member states are bound by EU climate law aimed at making Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050."

In the case of the young Portuguese individuals against Lisbon and the other 32 countries (including all 27 EU members), which was nonetheless dismissed, the European Commission was not a party to the case but asked the Court to intervene on behalf of the EU and thus submitted written submissions and participated in hearings, explaining that "the EU's ambitious measures to combat climate change are adopted in a context of intergenerational solidarity and in full respect of international obligations."