Gaza's grim reality: over half a million on the brink of famine

Amidst the global battle against hunger and famine, the crisis in Gaza emerges as particularly dire. With at least 576,000 individuals, accounting for a quarter of the enclave's population, on the brink of starvation, the urgency for intervention is crucial. Despite the World Food Programme's tireless efforts in data collection and food distribution worldwide, delivering aid to Gaza remains a difficult task. “The bottom line is that, in Gaza, pretty much everybody is hungry at the moment,” explains Arif Husain, the chief economist at the United Nations World Food Program, during a press briefing with journalists from The New Yorker.

Israel's military campaign has resulted in the deaths of over 29,878 Palestinians, with a majority being women and children. A recent UN report on hunger shed light on the difficult situation in the area, revealing alarming findings. A significant portion of Gaza's population faces the imminent threat of famine within the coming months. Desperate parents are sacrificing their own meals to ensure their children have enough to eat. The limited food available has become prohibitively expensive, pricing it out of reach even for middle-class families. One in six children under the age of two is suffering from acute malnutrition and wasting. “This is the highest share of people facing high levels of acute food insecurity,” states Husain.

While various regions worldwide are facing comparable challenges, the Middle East is witnessing an unprecedented situation. Currently, roughly 129,000 people in the world are experiencing a catastrophic level of hunger. Combining these figures with those reported by the UN reveals that a staggering 80% of individuals grappling with such extreme level of food shortage are currently in Gaza.

“In my life, I’ve never seen anything like this in terms of severity, in terms of scale, and then in terms of speed,” admits Husain. “We should never let a population reach that state.” The urgency to tackle famine goes beyond waiting for it to happen; it's about taking action beforehand to prevent such crises from occurring in the first place. Waiting until famine hits means lives lost, children suffering, and communities in chaos. “Our silence grants a license to kill and to starve the Palestinian population,” Algeria’s UN Ambassador Amar Bendjama told the Security Council.