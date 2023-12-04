European cars run out of metals for batteries

According to analysis of publicly disclosed contracts, carmakers in the European market have secured less than a fifth (16%) of the key battery metals they will need until 2030. Only Tesla and BYD are doing enough to guarantee cobalt, lithium, and nickel supplies to meet their 2030 sales goals, while most European manufacturers – except Volkswagen and Stellantis – are far behind. The analysis is part of a ranking by Transport&Environment (T&E) of manufacturers in the battery supply chain based on raw materials secured, cell production, and responsible practices.

Tesla leads the overall ranking on the strength of its raw material and cell production strategies – though it trails several competitors on responsible practices. Volkswagen performs relatively well in all three categories to finish second, just ahead of BYD which tops the raw materials score but falls on responsible practices because it provides no information about sustainable sourcing.

Only six companies – Tesla, BYD, VW, Ford, Renault, and Stellantis – have long-term contracts for each of the three key metals or plan to change battery chemistries to end their dependence on one of the metals, the research finds. Mercedes has only one publicly disclosed contract for a key mineral while BMW, which opposes the EU’s phase-out of combustion engines, has not disclosed enough information about how it plans to secure nickel, cobalt or cathode materials.

Julia Poliscanova, senior director for vehicles and e-mobility supply chains at T&E, said: "There is a clear disconnect between carmakers’ electric vehicle goals and their critical mineral strategies. Tesla and BYD are way ahead of most European players who are only waking up to the challenge of securing battery metals now. This report should sound the alarm to CEOs and investors to engage further upstream in their supply chains".