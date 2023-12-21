Brussels 'downgrades' wolves' protection status

Linguistically speaking, it is just about removing an adverb: from 'strictly protected' to simply 'protected'. But the actual implications of this downgrading in wolves' protection status carry with them very real consequences: the animals can now be hunted down across Europe.

The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it will change the international status of the species, which was enshrined in the so-called Habitats Directive of 1992, itself a reflection of the 1979 Bern Convention which granted the wild animal special protection. Under this legislation, both capture and killing were prohibited unless wolves posed a direct threat to humans or livestock.

Back then, these animals were at serious risk of extinction. And the international ban on hunting has indeed proven effective in supporting efforts at re-population, with an estimated 1800% increase in the total population, which today counts around 20,000 wolves in the continent.

Concretely, changing their status to 'protected' means that wolves would now be hunted across member states, something that hunting and farming associations have long called on Brussels to allow. The main reason behind such pressures was the growing threat that the wild animals posed to herds and livestocks, particularly in some specific areas.

Unsurprisingly enough, environmental groups and activists have lamented the overall opaqueness of the Commission's stated decision, alleging that the latter was not substantiated by reliable, objective scientific data. Brussels maintained that its move was based on an 'in-depth analysis' which allowed it to strike a balance between safeguarding Europe's biodiversity and Europeans' very sustenance.

The bloc's executive has yet to table a formal proposal, as it intends to first gauge member countries' support for the reform. As a matter of fact, Berlaymont's chief Ursula von der Leyen's European People Party had been ringing the alarm bell for some time, and all the more so as it seeks to position itself as a defender of rural communities ahead of the 2024 European elections. Von der Leyen's own pony, Dolly, was killed by a wolf at her estate in Lower Saxony last year.