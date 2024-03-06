EU's new rules for packaging save salad bags but sacrifice mayonnaise packets

Pre-cut and washed salad bags will remain in our supermarkets, but we will soon have to say goodbye to sugar packets in bars, as well as to ketchup and mayonnaise packets in fast foods. After nearly ten hours of negotiations, on Monday the European Parliament and the EU Council reached a difficult agreement on packaging regulation, which bans a whole range of single-use plastic containers and encourages reuse. The two institutions agreed on very low reduction targets for plastic packaging: 5% by 2030, 10% by 2035, and 15% by 2040, less than what the Parliament was asking for, respectively 10%, 15%, and 20%.

The co-legislators have decided not to apply the new rules to compostable plastic packaging and those whose plastic component represents less than 5% of the packaging total weight. As for single-use packaging, pre-washed and pre-cut salad bags and take-away packaging are accepted, while non-recycled single-use plastic packaging for fresh fruits and vegetables will have to disappear from the EU by 2030, along with individual single-use packaging for food and beverages sold for consumption in bars and restaurants, such as sugar and sauces. From 2030 mini-size shampoos and samples found in hotels will have to go as well.

According to the new rules, by 2029 Member States must ensure separate collection of at least 90% of single-use plastic bottles and metal containers for beverages yearly. To achieve this goal, they are required to establish deposit return systems (DRS). For example, a bottle of beer or fruit juice will have a slightly higher cost at purchase, but this money will be refunded if the bottle is returned to the supermarket and put in special machines. This practice is already widely spread in some countries, such as Belgium and Germany. Opposing countries, including Italy, have obtained an exemption from the obligation to introduce a DRS just in the case they can achieve a separate collection rate of over 80% in 2026 (the Parliament requested at least 85%) and present an implementation plan to achieve an overall goal of 90% separate collection.

Members of the European Parliament have obtained a ban on lightweight plastic bags (below 15 microns) unless they are proved to be necessary for hygiene reasons or provided as primary packaging for loose food to help prevent food waste. To prevent negative health effects, the Parliament has also secured a ban on the use of the so-called 'forever chemicals' (perfluorinated alkylated substances or PFAS) in food contact packaging. Negotiators have also agreed to set a specific target for reusable packaging for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by 2030 (at least 10%). Member States may grant a five-year derogation from these requirements under certain conditions.

Final sellers of take-away beverages and food in the food service industry will be required to offer consumers the option to bring their own container, their 'lunchbox', but they will not be obliged to use only those types of containers to be returned later, as an earlier draft read. Final sellers will also have to commit to offering 10% of products in reusable packaging by 2030. Additionally, governments will be required to encourage restaurants, canteens, bars, cafes, and food service providers to serve tap water whenever available, either for free or at a low service cost.

The agreement also stipulates that all packaging should be recyclable. Some exemptions are provided for lightweight wood, cork, textiles, rubber, ceramics, porcelain, or wax. In 2018, packaging generated a turnover of €355 billion in the EU. It is a source of waste that is steadily growing. Packaging waste total amount has increased from 66 million tons in 2009 to 84 million tons in 2021. Each European generated 188.7 kilograms of packaging waste in 2021, a figure that is projected to increase up to 209 kilograms by 2030 if containment measures are not taken.