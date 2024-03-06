The EU is ready to close Russian pipelines but it remains dependent on Moscow's LNG

The European Union is ready to definitively close the pipelines coming from Russia, although this does not mean a complete stop to Moscow's gas supplies, which will continue to arrive in liquefied form. "The EU has no interest in extending the transit agreement for Russian gas through Ukraine concluded with Moscow and Kiev in 2019 and expiring on December 31st", European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson stated at a press conference following the EU Council on the issue. "EU gas imports from Russia have decreased by 71% since 2021, and in 2023 they contributed to only 15% of the total import compared to 24% in 2022," claimed the Estonian politician, highlighting that "after two years of the RePowerEu program results and a diversified network of alternatives are present". Thanks to this, gas prices in the EU "have significantly decreased."

After the closure of Nord Stream, whose flows were interrupted by Moscow in 2022 citing technical reasons and definitely stopped after the sabotages happened in September of the same year, European countries continued to receive Russian hydrocarbons both through the pipeline crossing Ukraine and as Liquified Natural Gas (LNG). "LNG imports from Russia have remained stable at 18 billion cubic meters. I reiterated in the Council that we cannot allow Russia to compensate for volumes unilaterally cut from pipeline gas with LNG," lamented Simson, aware that bidding farewell to Russian gas is still far off. "To legally ban Russian LNG, unanimity is needed. And among the interventions, there was at least one against this decision," explained Tinne Van der Straeten, Minister of Energy of Belgium, the country holding the EU presidency.

Many Member States remain dependent on Russian hydrocarbons, especially Austria, and have not yet managed to find alternative supplies. For this reason, the Twenty-Seven have decided to continue pushing for a reduction in gas consumption at the EU Energy Council. The EU governments have reached an agreement to extend the commitment for one more year. It consists in achieving reducing gas consumption until 31 March 2025, by at least 15 % compared to their average gas consumption in the period from 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2022. The measure was adopted as an emergency instrument in 2022, in response to the energy crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin. In March 2023, the agreement was extended until the end of March 2024, to ensure supply security and contain price volatility. Now, a second extension will be applied.

According to the latest reports from the Commission, the situation for global gas markets remains tense despite the overall improvement on the supply side. " We have come a long way since 2022 through adopting coordinated measures in the EU and responding swiftly to the energy crisis caused by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The political agreement reached today shows our commitment to remain prepared against any supply disruptions and to guarantee a safe winter for our citizens and industries", said Belgian Minister for Energy Van der Straeten. The politician also explained that "EU gas storage is at 62% of its full capacity," and added that "Member States agree that markets remain vulnerable to unexpected shocks."

